Forum: Review ReadSG Challenge and consider safeguards

I refer to the ReadSG Challenge organised by the National Library Board (NLB) and hosted on CrowdTaskSG.

As an educator who encourages my students to read daily, I am concerned that participants can log reading time without any verification that the reading has actually taken place. This could allow individuals to report time spent supposedly reading and qualify for rewards without having read anything at all.

My concern is not merely about the fairness of the reward system , but also about the message such a system sends to young readers. If the emphasis is on logging reading hours rather than reading itself, the challenge risks undermining its own objective of cultivating genuine reading habits. Students should be encouraged to read for knowledge, understanding and enjoyment, rather than simply to clock hours for rewards.

I urge NLB to review the current system and consider safeguards, such as simple reading comprehension questions and, where feasible, integration with digital reading platforms to record reading activity more reliably. These measures could help promote genuine participation without placing undue burdens on readers.

Reading initiatives should inspire a lasting love of reading, not merely reward the reporting of time spent reading. I hope NLB will strengthen the integrity of the ReadSG Challenge so that its rewards reflect genuine engagement and its educational objectives are upheld.

K.B. Ryan Joshua Mahindapala