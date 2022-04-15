Forum: Review implementation of SafeEntry check-ins at hawker centres

I am confused by why SafeEntry check-in is implemented in some hawker centres and not others.

I was asked to do a SafeEntry check-in at Maxwell Food Centre recently. When I crossed over to Chinatown Complex Food Centre, there was no need to check in.

At Newton Food Centre, the barricades have been removed. Only one entry is manned by safety ambassadors who insist that people do a SafeEntry check-in. Meanwhile people can just walk in via the other entry points without checking in.

At Old Airport Road Food Centre, there is an unmanned table where a SafeEntry check-in device is placed. The other entry points have no such device.

I hope the authorities can review the implementation criteria for SafeEntry check-in to avoid confusion.

Foo Sing Kheng