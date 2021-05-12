Forum: Review how knowledge is imparted to young learners too

I thank Mr Brent Lim Zi Jian for his concise rebuttal to a letter advocating the abolition of the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE is best tool to objectively assess academic abilities, May 6).

I enjoyed reading his analysis of the basic issue involved in educating primary school pupils - to equip them with basic knowledge and skills in core subjects that are foundational to future learning - and why doing away with the PSLE could lead to "subjective basis for entry into secondary schools", a path that we should not take.

Mr Lim has given us an example of what critical thinking entails, and readers, both young and not so young, can appreciate why everyone should learn to think and write critically in an age where sloppy arguments are rampant and uncritically accepted.

On another note, in arguing the pros and cons of the PSLE, most of us tend to focus on the content of what is taught, rather than the methods of imparting knowledge and skills to young learners.

It seems that our educators can do more to understand how children learn.

Perhaps more writers could analyse these critical areas of education too.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)