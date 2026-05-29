Forum: Review how integrated facilities management contracts are implemented

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Singapore’s move towards Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) in the public sector was introduced for good reason. Bundling services under a single lead contractor promises better coordination, clearer accountability, improved productivity, and stronger technology adoption.

However, it may be time for a closer look at how this is currently being implemented.

According to recent GeBIZ results, 10-year IFM contracts for the Ministry of Education worth about $4.69 billion were awarded to just seven facilities management companies.

This raises questions about whether the current structure of large, long-tenure IFM contracts may be concentrating too much work in too few hands. The current implementation model could also have unintended consequences for the broader FM ecosystem.

When contracts are bundled into very large packages over long periods, fewer firms can qualify to compete. This may reduce competition and weaken price discovery. It also pushes many smaller and specialist firms into subcontracting roles under the main contractor.

Over time, this can weaken direct client relationships, compress subcontractor margins, and reduce the incentive for smaller firms to invest in productivity, technology, and capability-building.

Another question is whether cost optimisation has been really achieved. While IFM is meant to produce economies of scale, costs may rise if lead tenderers build in management margins for subcontracted services, price in risks arising from stringent key performance indicators, and face reduced competitive pressure because only a handful of firms can bid.

If the lead facilities management company largely coordinates services while downstream delivery is heavily subcontracted, then service buyers must ask whether they still retain sufficient visibility and control over the actual quality and continuity of the services rendered.

This matters not only for procurement outcomes but also for the long-term health of the FM industry in Singapore. A resilient sector should not rely on a few strong integrators at the top. It should also have a broad and capable base of local firms and specialists able to innovate, grow, and participate meaningfully.

IFM should continue, but perhaps with a re-evaluation of its contract structure, tenure and award process. The objective should be to preserve the benefits of integration without weakening competition, transparency and long-term industry capability.

A policy review by the relevant agencies, with all stakeholders, would therefore be both timely and constructive.

Jeffrey Chua Leong Chuan