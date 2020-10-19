Forum: Review heated tobacco product ban

I am a 38-year-old male smoker who has tried unsuccessfully for the past five years to kick the habit. Cold turkey, nicotine patches, counselling. Nothing worked.

When work sent me to Japan two years ago for a month of training, I chanced upon heat-not-burn sticks and managed to switch fully to the them. There is no residual offensive smell that non-smokers detest.

With more complaints recently about second-hand smoke from neighbours, this would be a good reason to reconsider allowing heat-not-burn sticks.

I understand that the Government is concerned about young people picking up the habit, thinking that such devices are less harmful. It is unlikely, as heat-not-burn sticks taste exactly like cigarettes, not the fruity flavours that other devices like electronic vaporisers contain.

Another advantage is that heat-not-burn products do not combust, and thus pose a lower fire risk.

Please re-evaluate the regulations.

Ivan Yu