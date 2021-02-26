Forum: Review criteria for allied health professional qualifying examination

I read with interest about the first batch of locally trained allied health varsity graduates from the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) finding jobs (91% of SIT's Class of 2020 found jobs by end of last year, Feb 24).

The Covid-19 crisis has highlighted the need for more healthcare professionals, including allied health professionals. There are many Singaporean fresh graduates from overseas universities, whose degrees are not recognised here, who want to come back to Singapore to serve the country.

Under the Allied Health Professions Council's prevailing guidelines, they are supposed to take the qualifying examination before they can start to work in Singapore.

Candidates seeking certification in physiotherapy are given only two attempts to pass the qualifying examination.

If these fresh graduates have the passion to serve in this field, why are we stopping them from pursuing their dream to serve after they fail twice?

In addition, why should it be a requirement that fresh graduates secure a job first before taking the exam?

The authorities should look into this matter so more people can join the health sector.

Chan Chik Fatt