Forum: Return of F1 night race a boost for Singapore

I am delighted to learn that the Formula One race will return to Singapore and will continue to be hosted until 2028 (Singapore renews deal to host F1 race until 2028, Jan 28).

I only hope that Singaporeans are also in favour of this renewed commitment. In the past, I have heard grouses such as how the race is a nuisance as it causes traffic jams, noise and smoke pollution, and how it is a waste of money which could be better spent on social welfare.

But I think the way in which the night race boosts the country's reputation and puts us on the world map overrides these grouses. It is products such as the Singapore Grand Prix that allow a small country like ours to punch above its weight.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip