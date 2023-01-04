Forum: Retinal scanner useful, but cannot replace a specialist’s assessment

We thank Ms Lui Poh Choo for her feedback (Equip polyclinics to make more accurate diagnoses for eye care emergencies, Dec 30, 2022).

The health and well-being of patients are our topmost priorities. New onset eye floaters warrant clinical assessment by an eye specialist.

Family physicians at the polyclinics work closely with hospitals to ensure that patients who experience eye symptoms such as eye floaters are referred appropriately to an eye specialist for further care.

The use of an eye retinal scanner may be useful as part of the investigation, but it cannot replace an eye specialist’s physical clinical examination and assessment.

Ms Lui visited Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic on Dec 27. After a thorough clinical assessment, the attending doctor advised an urgent referral to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

As a precautionary measure, the doctor also advised Ms Lui to visit the accident and emergency department immediately should her condition worsen.

At the hospital, specialist clinics triage various referrals from polyclinics according to urgency, and within a few days, patients are informed about appointment details. An appointment date has since been given to Ms Lui, but we understand she had chosen to be attended to immediately by a private specialist and is doing well.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank Ms Lui for her kind understanding and compliments to our doctor at Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic. We wish Ms Lui a speedy recovery.

Christopher Chong (Dr)

Head, Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic

National Healthcare Group Polyclinics

Vernon Yong (Associate Professor)

Head, Department of Ophthalmology

Tan Tock Seng Hospital