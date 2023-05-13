Forum: Rethink the use of cane on children

In “Caning was a punishment of last resort when my toddler son misbehaved” (May 8), the author points out the tensions that parents feel when contemplating whether to use physical discipline on their young child.

He makes the case for a time and place for the cane, citing the persistent petulance at a young age when children are thought to lack the cognitive ability for reasoning. We disagree.

Child development studies tell us that infants and toddlers can comprehend feelings and emotions. They read parents’ facial expressions and other cues, know what affection and security are through a touch or hug. They can also recognise fear, threat and rejection when parents strike with the hand or cane.

Young children’s executive function and self-regulation skills – the mental processes that enable one to plan, focus attention and remember instructions – are still developing. Hence, they can be prone to temper tantrums when they are in fact just trying to communicate their unmet needs through these unsophisticated means. It is tempting to clamp down at that moment, often with an immediate and real (read: painful) response.

Research conducted overseas and locally has shown that when physical discipline is used, there is harm done in the long term that we do not always see now.

In our study, which examined parental use of physical discipline in Singapore, young adults who had received physical discipline as a child spoke about the negative long-term impacts it has had on their mental health and emotional regulation. They also reported that those painful episodes merely taught them to circumvent punishment. Not only that, but the relationship with their parents also suffered.

This corresponds with the findings from both global and local research, which found that even when physical discipline is administered in the context of a warm family environment, its negative impact on children continues to be observed. Simply put, showing concern towards the child does not fully mitigate the potential long-term harm of physical discipline.

Employing non-physical discipline strategies does not mean turning a blind eye to bad behaviour. Reasoning and offering concrete alternatives, and giving children the skills to adopt more positive behaviours require a lot of patience and practice for both parents and children. Many of us don’t get it right the first time or all the time.

Parenting is tough and can feel like a lonely journey. How we discipline our children is a function of time and resources, stressors and so many other things unknown to others.

We can take heart that, compared with the many generations of parents before us, we now have the benefit of being guided by research. Ultimately, we want to do better for our children’s well-being and aspire to greater parenting goals.

Ang Boon Min

Chief Executive Officer

Singapore Children’s Society