Forum: Rethink risky acts during bad weather

The Singapore Army said in a Facebook post after the National Day Parade (NDP) that parachuting at The Float can sometimes be tricky due to strong crosswinds, gusty currents and disruptive airflow.

Retired commando Chan Seck Sung, who was in the NDP audience and has clocked more than 1,300 jumps, said that Third Warrant Officer Jeffrey Heng had attempted to land at a safe distance away from his teammates, while fighting against strong crosswinds (Injured Red Lion recovering after NDP, doesn't need surgery, Aug 11).

Even under normal weather conditions, accidents do happen during parachuting training. Several of my friends who were commandos were injured during training.

Before the start of the parade, I noticed that the wind was fairly strong. It would have been dangerous for parachutists to land in a small confined area like the floating platform.

Acts that could endanger lives should be cancelled even at the risk of disappointing audiences.

Singaporeans would certainly understand the need for the cancellation, and could still enjoy other performances like the display of military hardware at the parade.

Harry Ong Heng Poh