Forum: Retention scheme shows commitment to well-being of nurses

The introduction of a new long-term retention scheme for Singapore’s public healthcare system, offering up to $100,000 in payouts over 20 years to around 29,000 nurses, is a significant stride in recognising the valuable contributions of healthcare professionals (About 29,000 nurses to get up to $100,000 in payouts under new retention scheme, Feb 21).

Besides the financial incentive, the scheme underscores the importance of multifaceted strategies in retaining nurses.

Senior leaders play a pivotal role in nurse retention, with effective communication, respect and proper recognition serving as fundamental elements.

Shared governance emerges as a powerful tool, empowering nurses by involving them in decision-making processes related to scheduling, workflows and hospital policies. This inclusive approach fosters a sense of ownership and commitment among nurses.

Maintaining adequate nurse staffing levels also helps.

The emphasis on a positive practice environment, recognising work-life balance, personal safety and fostering collaboration not only enhances job satisfaction but also contributes significantly to nurse retention.

The retention scheme, coupled with holistic strategies, reflects a comprehensive commitment to the well-being and professional fulfilment of nurses in Singapore.

Jerome Babate