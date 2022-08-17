Forum: Retain some of leisure park's unique activities

I am saddened by the news about Orto leisure park (Yishun's Orto leisure park must move by mid-2023 for new housing, Aug 7).

As a Yishun resident, I find that the park has added much-needed vibrancy, colour and a kampung ambience to the neighbourhood, with palm trees around the fishing pond and attap roof-lookalike buildings overlooking the MRT track and beautiful skyline.

Some non-governmental organisations conduct environment-related programmes like recycling workshops and environmental sustainability talks there, as well as run a small farm that offers educational tours to students.

Fishing, prawning and recreational activities like the trampoline and combat paintball, as well as a children's tractor playground and even a tortoise museum, add to the park's attraction during the daytime.

At night, Orto showcases food and beverage outlets favoured by young people, like bubble tea, boat noodles, mookata, izakaya and pubs with live music, which improve the livability and positive energy of the neighbourhood. This array of commercial activities sets Orto apart from other malls or leisure places in Singapore. This is truly a place for everyone.

Hence, I hope that the Urban Redevelopment Authority or Housing Board can retain some elements of the park. Perhaps the pond and farm areas could be partially integrated with a new housing development.

It would be a great loss if the Orto park and its kampung spirit are gone altogether.

Alex Toh