Forum: Retain old site of SAM as showcase for contemporary art

I read with sadness and disappointment that the Singapore Art Museum (SAM) may not be returning to its original site in Bras Basah Road, but am hopeful about the site’s future potential (SAM to stay at Tanjong Pagar Distripark for now, plans pending for old St Joseph’s Institution building, May 9)

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said that possible uses for the old SAM will be evaluated. I hope that, in considering the options, the function of the old SAM as a showcase for contemporary art will be retained.

The building is centrally located in the city centre and has the potential to be a creative precinct or visual arts centre.

With the impending redevelopment of Gillman Barracks, one suggestion is that some of the art spaces and galleries there could move into the old SAM. It could also perhaps house the old Substation.

While the temporary home of SAM in Tanjong Pagar Distripark is well-suited for contemporary art, it is not a guaranteed permanent solution as the sector is earmarked for the Greater Southern Waterfront project, as the article highlighted.

This presents an opportunity to envision a brand-new contemporary art museum.

During my travels across the Asia-Pacific region, such as Australia, I visited some exceptional purpose-built contemporary museums.

I firmly believe that contemporary art deserves a purpose-built space that can cater to its unique spatial requirements, fostering a more immersive and engaging experience for art enthusiasts.

Jeffrey Say Seck Leong