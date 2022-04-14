Forum: Retain Keppel Club sports facilities for future town

I refer to the article on the plans to redevelop the Keppel Club location and build HDB flats there (Keppel Club to move to new golf course by end of year, April 13).

It was reported that Keppel Club is required to tear down the clubhouse before returning the premises and golf course land to the Singapore Land Authority.

Keppel Club is one of the few country clubs with an Olympic-size swimming pool and both indoor and outdoor tennis courts. It would be a shame to tear all these down.

Since the land will be redeveloped with both Build-To-Order flats and private housing, perhaps the authorities could consider converting the existing swimming pool and tennis court complex into public facilities and work these features into the town planning for the site.

The facilities can then be managed by the Singapore Sports Council or town council in due course.

Even if it takes a few more years for the flats to be built, the facilities can be enjoyed by all staying at the nearby Telok Blangah, Henderson and Alexandra areas in the meantime.

Alban Kang Choon Hwee