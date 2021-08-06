Forum: Restrictive insurance coverage led to hefty hospital bill after childbirth

My wife and I recently had our third child. Perhaps because we're much older now compared with when we had our firstborn, there were some pregnancy complications at delivery for both mother and child which involved a short stint in the neonatal intensive care unit.

While we are thankful for the exceptional medical care and our joyous bundle, the medical costs were concerning, heading into five figures.

We soon learnt that insurance coverage for pregnancy complications for mothers and newborn babies is highly restrictive.

Insurance coverage from MediShield or standalone maternity insurance (for which we both had the highest tiers) is limited to only very specific pregnancy diagnoses, and is therefore unable to provide any cost buffer for emergency procedures or ICU stays, unless these came within the remit of the said list of diagnoses or conditions.

The next fallback we had was MediSave, but it barely covered 10 per cent of the overall hospitalisation bill.

Being an older working couple, we have built a sufficient financial buffer. The bill amounted to a year of an average fresh graduate's salary.

Surely, this would not have been an option for a younger couple struggling to build their careers and manage the mortgage on their new home, among many other challenges in life.

It is no wonder that couples delay marriage and childbirth when even insurance can no longer provide certainty and peace of mind even in exceptional circumstances.

Families are appreciative of the baby bonus, but it can barely put a dent in the overall cost of even the first decade of raising a child.

If Singapore is serious about addressing the alarming decline in its birth rate, it would do well to take a hard and serious look at child-birthing and child-rearing costs.

If pregnancy costs alone are already creeping into the realm of unaffordability, few couples would venture to even think beyond contraception.

Malcolm Wong Thien Yang