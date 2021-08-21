Forum: Restaurant did not accept vaccination status in HealthHub app

It has been reported that from Aug 10, fully vaccinated individuals may dine in groups of up to five people, with their vaccination statuses verified through the TraceTogether app, HealthHub, or other valid documentation.

I have been fully vaccinated with Sinovac under the Special Access Route and my vaccination status has been reflected in the HealthHub app since Aug 4.

However, this status is not reflected in the TraceTogether app as the Government is still working to get this data reflected in the app.

I had a disappointing experience at a restaurant on Tuesday, when a staff member refused to accept my vaccination status in HealthHub even though I logged into the app through my Singpass in his presence.

He insisted that the Ministry of Health had informed the establishment that it could only allow entry for diners whose TraceTogether app shows the "fully vaccinated" status, or if the restaurant's SafeEntry (Business) app has verified diners' vaccination status.

Not wanting to make a fuss, my friends and I left the place and settled for other dining outlets nearby. I am wondering if there are more misinformed food and beverage outlets that are still unaware of how to verify diners' vaccination status.

Audrey Koh