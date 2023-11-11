Forum: Restart rewards in reverse vending machines

Updated
36 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago

One reverse vending machine at Bedok Mall which often used to be completely full by early afternoon is now still only partially full even at night. This suggests a strong link between monetary rewards and recycling.

While this is not bad, and hints at the potential success of the upcoming deposit refund system in 2025, we must continue to cultivate the habit of good recycling in the meantime.

Thus, the reward system could perhaps be restarted, to help citizens pick up pace and ease into the deposit system. 

Jessica Goh

More On This Topic
Forum: What readers are saying

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top