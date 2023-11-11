Forum: Restart rewards in reverse vending machines

One reverse vending machine at Bedok Mall which often used to be completely full by early afternoon is now still only partially full even at night. This suggests a strong link between monetary rewards and recycling.

While this is not bad, and hints at the potential success of the upcoming deposit refund system in 2025, we must continue to cultivate the habit of good recycling in the meantime.

Thus, the reward system could perhaps be restarted, to help citizens pick up pace and ease into the deposit system.

Jessica Goh