Forum: Respect people for what they do, no matter how humble the job

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's announcement that he will review the numbers and concentrations of foreign workers brought welcome cheer to a nation fatigued by the pandemic and rattled by racially charged incidents that can potentially get out of hand (Anxieties over foreign work pass holders being addressed: PM Lee, Aug 9).

We should not let the pandemic bring out the worst in us.

This is an opportunity to let our people take up more of the skilled positions now occupied by foreigners.

I am increasingly concerned to see many of our well-trained young people choosing a career that is well below their true potential and abilities.

For example, our Institute of Technical Education is undoubtedly one of the best in the region and, I would say, could rival the best in the world. Yet, many students end up doing low-skilled casual work while foreigners are engaged in occupations that allow them to acquire and master useful skills.

While public policies are important in addressing this problem, more needs to be done to understand why people make such decisions that may on the surface appear illogical.

The choice of a career is a very personal matter. People have very good reasons for their choices which will not fit the typical narrative we often hear. We need to understand them better.

As a society, we also need to ensure that so-called low-level jobs done by foreigners and shunned by locals, for example in construction, are respectable in terms of societal recognition.

We must also be prepared to pay them a dignified wage.

Recently, I came to know of a Singaporean crane operator who shared with me his struggles moonlighting as a Grab driver to supplement his income.

I also got to know a Japanese underwater drone operator who spends his time perfecting the performance and operations of his machine. Both work and live here but there is a stark difference in their lives.

This is perhaps the right time for the Government and all Singaporeans to be united in our search for more sustainable and equitable ways to treat and reward our workers.

For a start, we must first learn to respect people for whatever they do, no matter how humble their job is.

We can all do our part to bring respectability to these jobs.

Zulkifli Baharudin