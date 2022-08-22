Forum: Respect for life should override all business goals

I applaud The Straits Times' editorial on workplace safety (Workplace safety must become a priority, Aug 18).

It is disheartening to note that after many years of hard work, there have been 32 work-related deaths so far this year.

No business leader wants injuries at the workplace, and no worker goes around with a mindset of wanting to get injured. Yet, workplace incidents continue to plague businesses.

There is no magic bullet, and governments and companies across the world have realised that what is needed is continuous hard work.

The absence of incidents or fatalities does not necessarily mean that a business is running safely. Every day is a new day, and past years of good safety performance mean nothing if safety requirements are not adhered to today.

First and foremost, safety should not be separated from operations. It is about safe operations; the two are intertwined, you cannot get one without the other. It is the operations and project managers who have to be held accountable for safety rather than safety officers. Line management accountability needs to be wired into regulatory requirements and company culture.

Processes such as demerit systems and consequence management are necessary but not adequate.

If the emphasis is more on punishment, a culture of dual behaviour gets created, in which people behave in one way when someone is watching and in another way when no one is watching.

Positive reinforcement is much more effective than negative reinforcement. Creating intrinsic motivation will mean doing the right thing even when no one is watching.

Another critical aspect is increasing the productivity of safety efforts.

Recognising the top risks of your business and spending time accordingly to focus on the top risks is critical, rather than blindly spending time, money, effort and resources on safety. This is where risk analytics can help businesses achieve better outcomes for the same level of effort.

Lastly, safety has a value rather than priority. It has to be a way or condition of doing business.

Safety is not just about statistics. Behind every fatality is a family who gets affected. The need to make profits, meet schedules or achieve other business goals cannot override respect for life.

Srinivasan Ramabhadran