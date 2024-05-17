Forum: Respect and trust needed to strengthen Singapore identity

The inaugural speech made by newly appointed Prime Minister Lawrence Wong shows he is not a taskmaster but a dedicated and committed leader (PM Lawrence Wong to S’poreans: “Join me and my team in our journey forward”, May 15).

He shows he cares for every Singaporean when he says: “Everyone will have a stake in our nation’s progress. Everyone will play a key role in shaping our future.”

Singaporeans like this leadership style where their views can be heard and acted upon.

PM Wong also believes in mutual respect and trust to continue to develop and strengthen the Singapore identity. I agree with him – without trust, every word is misunderstood and it is difficult to unite the people.

PM Wong has pledged to foster a fairer, more just and more equal society by looking after seniors, the vulnerable, and those with special needs. A government that cares will always get the support of the people.

As Singaporeans, we wish PM Wong success in achieving his vision to reach greater heights for a better Singapore so that we all can have more good years.

We should be mindful that we do not have natural resources and our survival is never assured unless we make ourselves and Singapore relevant to the rest of the world by supporting good leaders who have the integrity, wisdom, courage and determination to ensure Singapore forges ahead.

Harry Ong Heng Poh