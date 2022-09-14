Forum: Residents must be confident about proper usage of fire extinguishers

The trial to place fire extinguishers at the lift lobbies of HDB blocks for use by residents is most welcome (Fire extinguishers to be placed at lift lobbies of 1 in 2 HDB blocks, Sept 13).

Fire extinguishers are the first line of defence against any small fires in homes.

Preventing fires is everybody's business and residents have to be alert to anything that could cause a fire.

Before one chooses to use a fire extinguisher, one must ensure that the fire is not out of control.

One should be trained and confident enough to use a fire extinguisher.

Residents also need to know the proper procedure in handling a fire emergency.

When considering whether to tackle a fire, the golden rule of fire safety always applies: If in doubt, get out of the danger zone. Then call 995 immediately.

Gabriel Chia Sit Loke