Forum: Residents can do their part to pick up trash near their home

I have a friend who picks up litter as she walks around the areas near her home. She sent me a composite photo (above) of some of the litter she encountered during a two-hour walk last week.

Like my friend, I pick up litter - mainly used masks - during my morning walks around my home.

Last Saturday, I was surprised to see a woman using a trash grabber to pick up a discarded plastic bag, and thanked her for her thoughtful action.

She, a foreign academic, told me that she had been helping to maintain the cleanliness of our neighbourhood park connector for some time. I have since bought a trash grabber so I can pick up all kinds of litter during my walks.

The Covid-19 pandemic should have taught us that it is crucial for biohazards like used tissue paper, masks and cigarette butts to be binned. Rubbish bins are everywhere, and there is really no excuse not to use them.

Styrofoam containers can collect water in which mosquitoes can breed, exacerbating what is already Singapore's worst dengue outbreak, not forgetting that food remnants can attract pests.

Let's show our love for Singapore by keeping it clean, hygienic and pleasant for all to enjoy.

Liu I-Chun