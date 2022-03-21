Forum: Residents asked to be patient until new vehicle noise standards kick in

I live in a condominium close to the Pan-Island Expressway.

As the noise level was unbearable, the condo's management corporation asked the Land Transport Authority (LTA) three years ago to conduct a sound measurement. The decibel level was found to be above the permissible level.

Through our MP, residents asked the LTA to build a sound barrier for the sake of our well-being. The LTA declined the request and asked us to be patient as the sound level would go down after new vehicle noise standards are adopted from next year.

It also said it plans to repave the pavement next year to better absorb sound.

But until all that happens, what about the possible effects on residents' health? Can I turn to the LTA for help if my mental health deteriorates or I experience hearing loss?

I have been enduring the noise for many years, but it has become worse after the trees that used to act as a sound barrier were recently pruned.

Jackie Tan Siew Wei