Forum: Residential blocks completed first so flat buyers can move in sooner

We thank Mr Shawn Daniel Teo Seng Pei for his feedback on the construction progress in his estate, Woodleigh Village (Limit period for estate works after keys to HDB flats are collected, Oct 3).

Both Woodleigh Village and Woodleigh Hillside are among the HDB projects affected by construction delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic. HDB understands the inconvenience and difficulties that these delays may cause to home buyers, and has thus prioritised the construction of flats over other common precinct areas.

This is to allow home buyers to collect their keys, start renovation works and move into their new homes at the earliest possible opportunity. The time needed to complete the remaining precinct areas will vary, depending on the development’s size and the complexity of the works.

As Woodleigh Village is integrated with a new bus interchange, new hawker centre and the existing Woodleigh MRT station, extensive works and tighter coordination between different contractors are needed, which contribute to a longer completion time.

At Woodleigh Hillside, as precinct works are ongoing, hoardings are necessary to ensure public safety and reduce disamenities to surrounding residents. HDB will strive to expedite the completion of these works, while ensuring quality and safety.

In prioritising the completion of flats so home buyers can start renovation works and move in sooner, we understand there might be disamenities such as noise and dust arising from ongoing precinct works.

To minimise disruptions to residents, HDB adheres to the permissible timings set by the National Environment Agency (NEA) for construction works, between 8am and 7pm on weekdays, and between 8am and 5pm on Saturdays. This is different from HDB’s more stringent requirement for home renovation works, which can commence only at 9am due to the proximity of homes to one another within a residential setting. Furthermore, HDB regularly monitors the noise levels to ensure that they remain within the permissible noise limits set by NEA.

We seek residents’ understanding and patience as we work to deliver homes to Singaporeans.

Sylvia Chen

Director (Building Construction Management)

Housing and Development Board