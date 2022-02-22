Forum: Reset needed at all levels of Singapore football

Singapore's Under-23 football team losing to the teams from Thailand and Vietnam in the ongoing Asean Football Federation's Under-23 Championship is not surprising (Virus-hit S'pore beaten by Thais, Feb 17).

There is a huge systemic failure at all levels of Singapore football, from the Under-16 level right up to the senior team.

From the frequent whippings that our teams have been receiving from other Asian teams for the last 10 years or so, it can be seen that something is clearly not right.

Many times, excuses have been given whenever our teams lost, without doing in-depth analysis of what went wrong with our teams and what went right with other teams, especially the Thais and Vietnamese who are clearly many levels above us.

If we refuse to acknowledge the weaknesses of our football teams, then we will never be able to devise ways to improve.

I suggest that a total reset be done of our football, at both the strategic and grassroots levels. Stakeholders should also be engaged. There are many passionate people and fans out there - as evidenced by the keen contest during the first-ever Football Association of Singapore (FAS) election in 2017 - whom FAS can tap for their views and expertise.

The question now is: Would FAS be willing to engage those with bold ideas?

Sebastian Tan