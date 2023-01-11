Forum: Require labels issued under the Car Park Label Scheme to be returned or destroyed after they expire

The misuse of labels issued under the Car Park Label Scheme administered by SG Enable to support people with mobility impairment is, unfortunately, not uncommon.

I usually see vehicles with a Class 2 label that are not ferrying a person with disabilities, vehicles that exceed the accessible space’s one-hour parking limit, or vehicles that use a recently expired label.

But what I saw recently at an accessible space at Junction 8 really takes the cake. Not only had the vehicle’s label expired on July 24, 2019, but the label had also almost completely faded.

While it might not be easy to crack down on certain forms of misuse, perhaps SG Enable could require label holders to return labels that have expired, or show proof of the label being destroyed.

And I appeal to label holders to respect the spirit of the labels and use them only as authorised, so that others who really need the parking space will not be inconvenienced.

Randy Lee Tong Teck