Forum: Reports of clashes among youth worrying

It is quite worrying to read reports and watch social media video clips of brawls and fights happening at nightspots lately. Some have resulted in tragedies where young lives were lost.

A few observations are worth noting. First, many of these fights involve youngsters of both genders. Second, there seem to be elements of gangs and triad involvement, too. Third, these altercations always take place at venues that serve alcohol. Fourth, anger issues seem to be the root of many such misunderstandings.

Due to the crowds at such venues, innocent bystanders out for a leisurely drink might end up being collateral damage when brawls take place. This is something I am sure many parents are concerned about.

Are the authorities looking at these disturbing trends? What measures are being taken by nightspot owners to alleviate such occurrences before they escalate to a free-for-all fracas?

