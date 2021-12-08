Forum: Replacing roadside grass with flowering plants not a wise move

As has been done in many other locations across Singapore, a strip of grass turf in Adam Road - from near the Japanese Association to Adam Food Centre - was recently dug out and planted with different varieties of flowering plants and shrubs.

I appreciate that this planting is to enhance the greenery, beauty and liveability of the environment for all residents to enjoy, and for passers-by and cyclists to stop along this stretch of the Park Connector Network to enjoy seeing and smelling the flowers.

However, such an idyllic scene is unlikely to come to pass. As any gardening enthusiast can testify, flowering plants require regular care to thrive and bloom. Otherwise, they will be overrun by more robust and fast-growing weeds and other plants which might slow their growth or even kill them.

Besides, most flowering plants are susceptible to many diseases and ailments, such as viruses and fungi which thrive in our hot, wet and humid weather conditions. Additionally, they are vulnerable to attack or destruction by insects.

That most roadside flowering plants are struggling to survive is already evident in many places. These flowering plants often are not tended to regularly enough.

While planting is a one-time effort, the maintenance of flowering plants is a continuous and labour-intensive process.

Therefore, I consider it unwise and impractical to continue replacing grass with flowering plants along our roads.

I propose that we allow grass and wild plants to grow as part of the beautiful natural landscape. Grass is easy and economical to maintain with just regular mowing.

Perhaps flowering plants should be grown in selected locations only, such as playgrounds and parks. This would allow for more effective allocation of scarce manpower to care for flowering plants so that they grow well and bloom.

Having flowering plants instead of grass patches can also inadvertently result in having less space for pedestrians and cyclists when walkways are narrow or congested, as it would be deemed uncivil to trample on flowering plants.

Ang Ah Lay