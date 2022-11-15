Forum: Replace paper receipts with digital ones

Even as Singapore progresses towards a largely cashless society, paper still circulates in the form of receipts. Collecting this piece of paper after making a purchase at a supermarket, restaurant or even a provision shop has become second nature; we don’t think twice about taking it.

However, this normalised action results in unnecessary wastage, especially since it often goes straight into the bin.

One campaign group estimates that receipts printed in Britain every year need the equivalent of 200,000 trees and 1.6 billion litres of water to produce. They aren’t even recyclable.

With all this wastage, I wonder why Singapore, for all its technological savvy, has not switched to digital receipts. There are many examples of campaigns against the use of paper receipts in other countries, but not here.

While supermarkets such as Cold Storage allow customers to reject a receipt altogether, many others do not. Some receipts are twice as long with lucky draw or rewards options printed below.

Since rewards are cherished in Singapore, some will still want paper receipts. They may also argue that purchases cannot be verified as easily.

These are valid concerns, but perhaps we need to be more open to the broad capabilities of the digital world. Supermarkets can send members their receipts through their own app and give rewards directly. We could also start small by issuing short paper receipts with a QR code that leads customers to an e-receipt, reducing wastage.

Understandably, there are many factors to consider, such as whether seniors without smartphones would be left out.

Nonetheless, I think it is time to phase out paper receipts.

Michelle Chung Mei Xue