Forum: Repeated contact with family doctor fosters mutually beneficial relationship

Regular contact between a person and his doctor is key to a better doctor-patient relationship (Budget debate: Push to get Singapore residents paired with GPs from 2023, March 9).

Many older people like me have been seeing our own family doctors for quite a number of years. I can attest to the benefits of this arrangement.

I find that repeated contact with my family doctor has fostered a closer doctor-patient relationship which is mutually beneficial. I am more likely to disclose important information to the doctor I know and depend on.

My doctor's knowledge of my medical history helps him make better-informed healthcare decisions and give personally tailored advice and recommendations.

We can live a healthy life if we are in the care of a knowledgeable and trustworthy family doctor.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng

