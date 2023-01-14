Forum: Repackaged drugs should be labelled and stored according to guidelines

I thank Ms Iris Koh for highlighting her concern regarding how liquid medicine is dispensed (Have stricter standards on how liquid medicine is dispensed, Jan 9).

In 2018, the Pharmaceutical Society of Singapore (PSS) published the Good Pharmacy Practice Guide, which includes packaging and labelling guidance.

Information on drug storage (where appropriate) should be indicated on the drug label. When repackaging medication, dispensing containers used should comply with the manufacturer’s specifications or be based on information from official monographs.

Medication should be discarded when it has expired, was stored under improper storage conditions, or shows signs of deterioration – for example, change in colour, smell or consistency. It should also be discarded if it is no longer required, and is not meant for standby, that is, for use on an as-needed basis.

Pharmacists are highly accessible healthcare professionals in the community, and have knowledge on the safe and effective use of medication. Apart from appropriate storage, pharmacists can also advise on the appropriate use of medication, on side effects and how to manage them, and on interactions with other medication or foods.

In addition, pharmacists can provide advice on healthy living and the management of minor ailments. Medication information leaflets may also be provided for reference.

PSS strongly believes in empowering patients and the public. Hence, in 2019, the National Medication Information Workgroup was formed with the aim of harmonising medication information leaflets in Singapore.

To date, up to 500 medication information leaflets have been published, with viewership of more than 2.1 million in 2022. They are easily available via HealthHub.

There are additional resources, videos and infographics on the Ministry of Health website (https://www.moh.gov.sg/knowyourmeds) for members of the public to learn how to manage their medication.

Pharmacists are committed to improving the health of residents in Singapore. PSS hopes to see more policies evolve over time to support the public in accessing care from pharmacists in community pharmacies.

Vivianne Shih (Dr)

President

Pharmaceutical Society of Singapore