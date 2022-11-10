Forum: Rental demand driven by multiple factors

We refer to the letter, “Property cooling measure adds fuel to red-hot rental market” (Nov 3).

We have been keeping a close eye on the property market, including the residential rental market. The increase in residential rental prices in recent quarters could be attributed to stronger demand for temporary accommodation from those who are awaiting the completion of their new housing units, which has been impacted by Covid-19-related construction delays. There is also broad-based demand for residential rental units from foreigners, international students and returning Singaporeans following the easing of Covid-19 border controls.

While some private property owners looking to purchase a non-subsidised HDB resale flat may seek alternative rental accommodation during the 15-month wait-out period, other owners may decide to defer their decision to sell their private property and move into an HDB resale flat. This would achieve the intended effect of moderating demand for resale flats and keeping them affordable for first-time home buyers. Seniors above 55 years old are exempted from this wait-out period when they move from their private property to a four-room or smaller resale flat. Those with genuine housing needs or facing extenuating circumstances can approach HDB for assistance.

There will be more private and HDB units completed over the next year, which will help meet rental demand. We will continue to keep a close eye on housing market conditions to ensure the property market remains stable.

Cham Dao Song

Senior Director (Strategic Planning)

Ministry of National Development