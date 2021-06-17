Forum: Renaming Covid-19 variants not useful if country identified

Recently, the World Health Organisation sought to rename the variants of the virus that causes Covid-19 by using letters of the Greek alphabet to avoid stigmatising the nations where they were first detected.

This was an apt move to curb stigma, discrimination and misplaced blame on the nations and the people of those nations.

In the context of recent instances of racism in Singapore against Indians and in the US against Asian Americans, the purpose of such renaming is defeated when, in news articles mentioning the Delta variant, the reference is followed by "first detected in India" (PM Johnson delays UK's reopening over Delta virus variant, June 16).

Similarly, where the Alpha variant is mentioned, it is followed by "first identified in Kent, south-east England" (Delta variant doubles risk of Covid-19 hospitalisation: Scottish study, June 14).

Let us not subscribe to labels that divide us in this fight against Covid-19.

As Straits Times associate editor Chua Mui Hoong pointed out in "Home truths in the year of coronavirus" (Jan 1): "There is no us and them... There is just us and we're all in it together. We are individuals, but bound by a web of connection and responsibility to one another."

Gowri Reghuvaran