Forum: Rename existing streets to honour women

Street names honour important persons who have contributed to the history of a nation.

Women's names are under-represented in our street names (Call to name more streets in Singapore after women, Sept 20).

Unfortunately, there may not be many more roads being built in Singapore and most of them take their names from their location.

Therefore, if women are to be honoured, some streets may have to be renamed.

Singapore has been wise not to deny its history and rename many of the streets with European names, such as those of the British governors like Robinson, Cecil and Clementi. They contributed to the country.

Due to the significance of the world wars, I think streets named after army generals such as Kitchener, Maude and Mountbatten should be retained.

But there is no sense in retaining street names like Clive, Havelock and Neil, which can be seen to glorify Britain's imperial past. They have no relevance to us and could be replaced.

Gopinath Menon