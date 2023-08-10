Forum: Removing ‘boring’ label from accountancy

I would like to share my views on the news report, “Task force set up to persuade more to take up accountancy, change ‘boring’ tag” (June 27).

There are misconceptions that individuals must be strong in advanced mathematics to study accounting and that accounting-related jobs consist of mundane processes such as billing and collection, payment processing, counting and balancing the dollars and cents, resulting in long working hours.

Technological advancements that can handle the routine processes have allowed accounting and finance professionals to perform more value-added tasks, such as investigation, analysis and reporting.

These professionals are no longer bean counters, as they are in demand in various industries to assume diverse roles that require them to uphold integrity and demonstrate investigative, critical thinking and problem-solving skills, as well as stewardship.

The new generation of potential professionals are mostly Gen Z individuals who are digitally savvy, with access to an array of learning platforms to gain knowledge. They prefer bite-sized, visual and interactive learning that is propelled by the metaverse, and the availability of virtual instructors powered by generative artificial intelligence.

To align with Gen Z’s learning habits and aspirations, training providers might have to expedite enhancing their curriculum and delivery mode through harnessing education technology and making learning more interesting by animating the concepts, laws and standards.

Apprenticeships could help businesses to temporarily fill their manpower gaps. As part of awareness campaigns, I look forward to watching television shows featuring accounting and finance professionals using their skills to collaborate with law enforcement to combat economic crime, with the aim of disproving the “boring” label.

Chiong Pei Ju