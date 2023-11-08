Forum: Remove greenery near crossings that blocks the view of pedestrians and drivers

About a year ago, I suggested to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) that shrubs and bushes near zebra crossings be removed as they can create blind spots for pedestrians and drivers.

LTA informed me that it works closely with the National Parks Board to establish no-planting zones at crossings to ensure that motorists have a clear view of pedestrians.

But I still see shrubs planted along slip roads leading to crossings which can block the views of motorists, especially those in low-seating cars, and shorter pedestrians.

Due to the alignment of some roads, especially at bends, it is almost impossible for pedestrians blocked by the greenery to look out for oncoming traffic until they are already in the middle of the crossing. By then, it may be too late for them, especially the elderly, to react quickly should a vehicle appear.

More can be done to create safer crossings for pedestrians, especially when the solution of not having greenery is simple and also saves money (from not having to plant and maintain the greenery).

As someone who is concerned about road safety for pedestrians, I hope the authorities will look into this matter.

Mohamad Nurhafiz Mohd Noor