Forum: Remove distinction between the religious and non-religious in interfaith dialogues

I agree with Mr Cheng Chee Hoew that it would be desirable to include non-religious Singaporeans in interfaith dialogues, especially in the light of their growing numbers (Good that many interfaith dialogues include the non-religious, Dec 6).

I would like to go further and propose the dismantling of the distinction between the religious and non-religious for the purposes of such dialogues.

Such a distinction obscures the fact that all of us hold on to some kind of belief system and draw from it on how we should live. It might be a belief in a supreme being, the intrinsic value of a human person, the reliability of human reason, or a realm beyond what we can see.

All of us hold on to certain faith assumptions which govern the way we see the world and make decisions.

Doing away with this distinction might also encourage those not in the traditional religions to organise themselves into discrete groups based on the central tenets of their respective belief systems.

This would greatly facilitate their participation in interfaith dialogues, as it would let the other participants better understand where they come from and what they think about the key issues of our day.

It would lead to a more meaningful and productive dialogue.

Leow Theng Huat