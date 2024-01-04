Forum: Relook increase in fees for strength-training programme

I attend a strength-training programme run by NTUC Health at Kampung Admiralty.

The participants are elderly or have mobility issues, such as recovering stroke patients.

We have received a notice from NTUC Health to say the fees for each session would be increased from $15 to $23 from Feb 1, 2024.

The fees are unchanged only for a one-time renewal of a package of 24 sessions. The $100 in ActiveSG credits given to citizens cannot be used to offset the cost of the package.

The notice said the fee hike is to keep operations sustainable, but I hope this increase can be relooked as many of us in the programme are retirees with budget constraints.

Zainal Abdul Karim