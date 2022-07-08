Forum: Relook how road tax is calculated for electric vehicles

I took ownership of an electric SUV with dual motors in February.

The manufacturer's published maximum power output (MPO) of the model is 240kW. Based on this, I expected the annual road tax to be $2,542.

However, it came up to almost $5,000, 92 per cent more than expected. It is quite excessive and comparable to that for high-end internal combustion engine cars.

I inquired with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and was informed that this was because the road tax is based on the sum of the MPO for each motor - in my case, it came up to 390kW, with an annual road tax of $4,888.

It explained that it did this because there was no industry standard for measuring the MPO for a vehicle with more than one motor. It said each manufacturer declares its vehicles' MPO and the approach adopted by each manufacturer can vary. Totalling the power rating of the individual motors ensures that the road tax payable is consistent across various models from different manufacturers, it said.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has, on several occasions, mentioned that policies will be constantly refined in the light of the fast-evolving electric vehicle (EV) industry.

I hope MOT and LTA can review how road tax for dual-motor EVs is calculated to find a fair and equitable method that will better support the adoption of EVs.

Lim Lih Buay