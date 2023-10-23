Forum: Relook allocation of students in affiliated schools

I refer to the Ministry of Education’s reply “Affiliated schools contribute to a diverse landscape” (Oct 17) to the letter “Level the playing field for P6 pupils” (Oct 11).

While I agree with the merit of having affiliated schools, the issue is whether allocating 20 per cent of the places to non-affiliated students is the correct balance.

The difference in cut-off points for affiliated and non-affiliated students can range from seven to 10 points, and can sometimes even be double that at popular schools.

How is this considered meritocracy when a student with better grades may be deprived of a chance to experience the “history and distinctive school culture” of affiliated schools?

Furthermore, as most of the Primary 1 places in popular affiliated primary schools are likely to be taken up in the earlier phases through association with the school, this means there is a risk of a closed circle developing where parents’ links result in their children getting into the primary school and then getting into the affiliated secondary school with the huge cut-off point advantage.

Perhaps the affiliation system can be relooked, and be modelled after the posting for junior colleges, where affiliated students are given just a two-point advantage over non-affiliated ones.

To be truly inclusive, we need to move away from the perception that affiliated schools cater to their own students, and only a small percentage is reserved for non-affiliated ones.

Ricky Teo