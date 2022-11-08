Forum: Relook $500 fine for first-time offence of not shaking hands in S’pore Cup

I refer to the news that the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) fined three footballers $500 each for failing to perform the post-match handshake which is mandatory under the regulations of the 2022 Singapore Cup (Football: Three Sailors fined $500 each by FAS for failing to perform post-match handshake, Nov 3).

Refusing to shake opponents’ hands after a match is unsportsmanlike behaviour and should not be condoned. However, FAS should consider changing its regulations to first consider using other disciplinary measures for a first-time offence, such as issuing a caution or suspending a player for a number of matches. In this case, the footballers have apologised for their behaviour, and have given their firm commitment to ensuring there will be no repeat of such actions.

While FAS works hard to promote fair play in football, it should also review that its regulations are fair and calibrated.

Benjamin Ng C.K.