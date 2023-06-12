Forum: Relocate wild chickens away from urban areas

I am glad that a growing problem has been highlighted – the uncontrolled spread of wild chickens leading to noise pollution, among other issues (Complaints grow as wild chickens become more common islandwide, May 30).

I wonder why in recent years the population of wild chickens has grown exponentially. Where there used to be none when I first moved into my estate in Tampines, now wild chickens are everywhere.

Sleep deprivation is a real problem and it was reported recently that Singapore was the third-most sleep-deprived of the 43 cities surveyed in a 2014 study.

Having chickens crowing at ungodly hours, interrupting rest, makes it worse for those who are already sleep-deprived due to working shifts and work stress.

Urban areas are not a suitable nor natural habitat for the chickens. If culling and sterilising them are not viable options to limit their numbers, then maybe it is better to relocate the chickens to the rural or forested parts of the island.

Wong Pong Beng