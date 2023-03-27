Forum: Relieved to be able to follow passion in subject choice

As a Secondary 4 student thinking about post-secondary pathways, I am heartened to know that pursuing a subject based on interest at the junior college level is being encouraged (Fourth content-based A-level subject to be dropped from university admission score, March 1).

In secondary school, I felt inclined to choose subjects deemed easier to score in, being afraid that taking more difficult subjects which I was interested in would affect my O-level score and post-secondary opportunities. It is a big relief that I can now pursue my passion without worrying that it will hinder university admission.

Furthermore, the project work grading system has been changed to pass/fail. This means that students do not need to get stressed over scoring an A in the subject, and can instead focus on other subjects.

I hope that more positive changes like these will be made to make learning more enjoyable for students of all levels.

Adelle Heng Si Yun, 16
Secondary 4 student 

