Forum: Relatives, friends and neighbours can help keep children safe

We thank Ms Cindy Lee for her letter “Make sure vulnerable kids do not go unnoticed” (July 19).

Before entering primary school, children who may be at risk of abuse can be identified at various touchpoints, such as pre-schools, healthcare institutions and social service agencies.

Pre-school educators are aware of how to spot signs of child abuse, and will check with parents if the child has irregular attendance. Some signs of abuse could be bruises or injuries noticed on the child’s body and changes in behaviour.

Pre-school educators who detect any concerns of abuse or neglect can report them to the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF). Front-line professionals in healthcare institutions and social service agencies are also trained to spot early signs of abuse and to take action accordingly.

Our community partners also serve as important touchpoints. For example, befrienders from MSF’s ComLink programme proactively reach out to families with young children living in rental flats to understand their needs and coordinate referrals to suitable services and programmes.

Pregnant mothers and young children from selected families may be referred to the KidStart programme, which includes regular home visits and teaches parents how to support their children’s development. In addition, KidStart and the Preschool Outreach Programme reach out to selected families to help facilitate their children’s pre-school enrolment.

Child abuse is not easily detectable, especially for young children who do not attend pre-school or where their family members deliberately conceal the abuse. Relatives, friends and neighbours can play a role by looking out for families at risk and encouraging them to seek help early.

We must all do our part to stop abuse. If you witness or suspect domestic violence or child abuse, please report it to the National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline on 1800-777-0000 or to the police.

Cecilia Cho

Director, Rehabilitation, Protection & Residential Care Division

Ministry of Social and Family Development