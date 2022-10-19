Forum: Relatives can get help to download and print hard copy of death certificate

We thank Mr Bernard Chen Jiaxi for his letter, “Physical certificates still have value in marking key milestones” (Oct 13).

The digitalisation of the death registration process is part of the Government’s ongoing efforts to streamline services to serve citizens better and, in this case, ease the administrative burden on bereaved family members.

Once a medical practitioner certifies the death online, it will be automatically registered, and the next of kin can download the digital death certificate from the My Legacy Portal (https://mylegacy.life.gov.sg).

The next of kin will not need to take any action for the death registration process. This gives the grieving family members more time to focus on other matters that they may need to attend to during this difficult time.

The digital death certificate is an official and legal document with a secure and easy means of authentication. Once downloaded from the My Legacy portal, the digital certificate can be stored on the next of kin’s personal device and is easily retrievable.

We understand that some next of kin may also want a physical copy of the death certificate. They can print the certificate after it has been downloaded. Those with no online access and who require assistance may approach hospital staff, medical practitioners or staff at the ICA Building or the ServiceSG Centres for help.

Patrick Ong

Head, Strategic Communications and Media Relations

Corporate Communications and Service Division

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority