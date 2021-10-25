Forum: Rejection risk and long-term function of inter-species transplants remain unknown

I refer to the article "In a first, US surgeons attach a pig kidney to a human successfully" (Oct 21). Xenotransplantation is the process of grafting or transplanting organs or tissues between different species, in this instance from pig to human. The development of xenotransplantation is, at least in part, driven by the fact that the demand for human organs for clinical transplantation far exceeds the supply.

Xenotransplantation has a long history; efforts to use the blood and skin of animals in humans go back hundreds of years. Developments in the fields of genetics, immunology, organ transplantation, immunosuppression and drug development are critical and have contributed to the development of xenotransplantation.

Although the use of a genetically altered pig kidney to evade immediate rejection by the immune system of a human recipient is lauded in mainstream media as a breakthrough, it is more of a step towards realising the potential for xenotransplantation and calls for cautious optimism.

It has shown promise in the early period but long-term function and risk of rejection remain unknown. This transplant was first reported by USA Today on Oct 19 and has not yet been peer-reviewed in a medical journal. Publishing in reputed medical journals involves a process of peer review - a critical scrutiny by scientists with similar expertise.

Despite the often long-drawn, stringent review process, almost 50 per cent of scientists claim an inability to reproduce other scientists' work. Publication of research results in non-peer-reviewed formats before publication in peer-reviewed journals could potentially decrease the quality of the studies and exaggerate the perceived importance of findings.

Questions regarding animal welfare and exploitation will arise. Guidelines from national regulatory authorities regarding xenotransplantation will let scientists design and conduct safe clinical trials when supported by pre-clinical data.

It is still unclear whether current evidence is sufficient for moving forward with clinical xenotransplantation.

A major concern with the use of pigs as organ source is the transmission of porcine pathogens to humans. Most porcine pathogens can be eliminated by the selection and breeding in sterile and isolated conditions, early weaning and embryo transfer techniques. However, these strategies don't work on porcine endogenous retroviruses because these are integrated into the porcine genome.

Ironically, the article appears against the backdrop of an ongoing pandemic which may have been zoonotic in origin. Still, it's a reminder of the need for understanding the importance of organ transplant in saving lives.

Shridhar Ganpathi Iyer (Associate Professor)

Surgical Director, Liver Transplant Programme

National University Hospital