Forum: Reinvention is vital to thrive amid the tide of history

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung's keynote address at the Singapore Perspectives 2022 forum was insightful (Singapore - lessons from the rise and fall of great cities, Jan 14).

It is true that cities rise and fall with the tide of history. As a thriving and vibrant city, Singapore must not be complacent, and must constantly adapt and reinvent itself to stay relevant to the world.

Singapore's investments in research and development as well as in innovation projects have paid off. Today, advanced pharmaceutical, biotechnology and chip companies have kept Singapore's economy vibrant in the midst of the pandemic.

As a developed nation, Singapore can also assist neighbouring countries in their development efforts. Areas of cooperation to look into include tourism and transfer of IT and technological knowledge.

It is good to have prosperous neighbours to take advantage of each nation's strengths for mutual benefits.

The continued survival and prosperity of Singapore is dependent not only on the quality of its citizens but also on how Singaporeans select their leaders.

Look to leaders with a global outlook that can be trusted and who deliver on promises.

Harry Ong Heng Poh