Forum: Reinstate QR codes for health challenge in areas where people exercise daily

I refer to Ms Irene Pang’s letter (HPB’s Scan and Win Challenge makes little sense in current state, Dec 15), and the reply by the Health Promotion Board (More than 30 Scan and Win Challenge touch points well distributed across the island, Dec 19).

I believe that the Scan and Win Challenge’s goal is to encourage everyone to stay healthy by exercising daily, through activities like taking a walk in the neighbourhood park, and earning rewards. Everyone can take a walk in the park at all hours.

Many would agree with Ms Pang that QR codes for the challenge should not be left at locations – such as tourist attractions like the Singapore Zoo and Sentosa – that most people do not pass by during their daily exercise routines.

Hence, it would be appreciated if the QR codes previously placed in the various neighbourhood parks could be reinstated and reactivated. They should also be at a height that makes for easy scanning.

Perhaps more sports centres, stadiums and community centres could be roped in for the convenience of all.

Lee Chay Buay