Forum: Reimbursing scam victims will throw floodgates open

Workers’ Party MP Sylvia Lim’s big-hearted care and concern will lead not only to customers’ complacency (Sylvia Lim wants banks to reimburse scam victims; Govt says it could erode vigilance, Sept 19), but also to further consequences when banks reimburse scam victims.

Some smarter scam victims could even collude with the scammers to target and cheat the banks.

When banks reimburse scam victims, it will open the floodgates for more to throw caution to the wind.

The money reimbursed by the banks must come from somewhere.

Non-victims should not have to shoulder any burden to pay the scam victims.

Tan Kok Tim