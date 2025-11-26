Forum: Reimagine school system and treat teachers like doctors with support teams

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

I refer to the article “ MOE doubles number of allied educators, adds staff to help lighten teachers’ load ”, Nov 4. Recent parliamentary discussions on alleviating teachers’ workload have highlighted several promising measures, and present an opportunity for us to re-examine the role of teachers.

Similar to our healthcare system, education requires an ecosystem of support to nurture a child holistically.

In a hospital, a patient does not rely on a single doctor for every aspect of care.

Instead, the patient’s journey involves nurses for triage and monitoring, physiotherapists and occupational therapists to support rehabilitation, pharmacists to manage their prescriptions, and many more.

The doctor is then able to maintain a holistic view of the patient’s progress and make informed decisions based on updates from this multidisciplinary team.

Our schools can be reframed in a similar way.

Teachers should function as the “doctors” of education, focusing primarily on imparting knowledge and supporting students’ learning. As form teachers, they are best placed to identify students who may require additional academic remediation, behavioural support or other social service intervention.

When lessons end, students can be supported by a dedicated “allied education team”.

The various teams could include teams in charge of co-curricular activities, a team of counsellors to provide behavioural and emotional support for students flagged by the teachers, and a dedicated team to provide academic remediation or consultations.

Learning journeys and school events can also be managed by a specific team of staff .

In such a model, a teacher’s professional expertise lies in nurturing intellectual growth and would not be diluted by excessive administrative duties or other ad hoc assignments.

Importantly, form teachers would remain the central point of contact. Like doctors, they would receive regular updates from the various teams and communicate with parents on how best to support the child.

Reimagining our school system in this multidisciplinary manner allows us to respect the professionalism of educators and give every student the comprehensive support they deserve.

Ng Rui Kyi